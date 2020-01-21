The Chickamauga Planning Commission met on Thursday, Jan.16 to discuss property lines, rental properties and the construction of a pool house versus a tiny house.
The commission reviewed the application of a Chickamauga resident who was requesting to have the property located at 205 Five Points Road annexed from Unincorporated Walker County into the City of Chickamauga. It passed 4-0.
“This is to help make the lines clear,” Planning Commission member, Jeff McDaniel said.
The second matter addressed involved an elderly resident who would not always be at home during certain parts of the year and was requesting permission to turn the property into an Airbnb rental property.
One of the neighbors to the property respectively opposed the classification of C-1 zoning for the prospective vacation rental property for all it could imply for neighboring residents.
The Planning Commission agreed that the matter needed to be tabled to give them time to research a more appropriate classification for the property that would aptly describe its utilization.
The last matter discussed became heated when the contractor for a resident requested permission to build a pool house from the planning commission that would contain a bathroom, kitchen, and an upstairs room, that could be viewed as a bedroom, yet according to the owner could be used as a changing room. Plumbing and electrical would be connected to the existing house system.
It was then discussed that the owner of the property at first proposed to use the prospective structure as a living suite for an elderly relative. When this proposal was shot down, the owner then asked if the pool house could be approved if rearranged and left the same size.
The owner was told he would need to be downsize to have a kitchen, bath, and closet area to store things in. The owner was told it was a hard “No” before approaching the Planning Commission.
The contractor insisted that his plans meet the code and that it shouldn't matter what the structure will actually be used for. “It’s an accessory structure that meets your criteria and your code, which is the size. I don’t understand how you can tell us what they can put on the inside.”
"This could turn into a house with a rental property in the back," McDaniel said.
"You could put a condition that it is not a rental," The contractor argued.
“What you’ve drawn me here and what you have presented to me, is a Tiny House,” Planning Commission member Jeff McDaniel said. “You should not have sent this to me looking like this.”
“We aren’t going to just get up here and lie to you,” The contractor said. “We are going to get up here and show you what we would like to build that meets code. If you’re going to deny this…”
“I’ve got the code. I don’t need to be lectured on the code,” McDaniel said.
“Where does it say we can’t do this?” The contractor asked.
“You can't do this in the county, let alone the city,” McDaniel said. “I make a motion that we table this.”
The idea that this pool house could very well end up being as a rental property in the future was debated with no clear immediate resolution to be found so far. The matter was tabled for another time.