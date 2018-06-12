Betty Joyce Dobbs Trussell, age 81, of Rome, passed away at her residence Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Lanter officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
