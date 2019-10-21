Once again, the people of Polk County have voted Hummingbird Pointe Apartments, located at 63 Cherokee Road in Cedartown, the Best Apartment Community in the county.
According to Site Manager Carol Saunders, Hummingbird Pointe is a LIHTC Affordable Housing Community, with income limits and set rents where Head of Household is 55 years of age or older.
“We offer spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments that offer total electric energy efficient appliances, including garbage disposals, stove, refrigerator with ice makers and dishwashers with washer & dryer connections in each apartment,” Saunders states. “Units are designed as accessible for mobility, hearing and sight impaired. We offer two story buildings with elevators with a patio or balcony.“
Hummingbird Pointe has a beautiful community building with a computer room, exercise room and a library. The apartment community offers spacious walking paths with gazebos’, grills, putting green & shuffleboard court, on site laundry and planned activities. They are professionally managed by Boyd Management Company of Columbia South Carolina.