Bessie Burnes Crawford, 78, of Rome, Ga., died February 10, 2019, at her home, following a lengthy illness.
There will be a memorial service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15. The family will receive friends afterwards for a reception in the Lodge at the Village of Maplewood.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Affinity Hospice, 12 Sammy McGhee Blvd., Ste. 202, Jasper, Ga,. 30143, or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., Rome, Ga., 30161 .
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.