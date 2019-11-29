Student work from Berry College art classes will be showcased at “Select,” a group exhibition, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 2 - 10 in the Moon Gallery.
Professors choose student work from their fall semester studio art classes in design, ceramics, sculpture and photography to be displayed in this last exhibition of the semester. Classes include two-dimensional design, typography, digital imaging, hand building clay, throwing clay, mixed media and light media.
Associate Professor of Art Brad Adams, Adjunct Instructor of Art John King and Visiting Assistant Professor of Art Dennis Ritter will conduct a discussion about the work at an opening reception 11 a.m. Dec. 3 in the Moon Gallery.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information on Berry College’s Art Program please visit www.berry.edu/academics/majors/art.