FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.
Belichick said during a conference call Tuesday he was not involved and had no knowledge of what took place during Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game in Cleveland. Belichick said he wasn’t informed of it until Monday afternoon.
In a statement posted on Twitter and the team website Monday night, the Patriots said a three-person crew producing a web series titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as part of a feature on the scouting department. The filming took place “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the statement said.
The Patriots said the purpose of the filming was for an illustration of the work team advance scouts do while on the road. The team said it accepts full responsibility for the crew’s actions.
College Football
Former Arkansas coach hired to lead Auburn offenseAUBURN, Ala. — Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is staying in the Southeastern Conference Western Division as Auburn’s offensive coordinator.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced the hiring Tuesday, a month after Arkansas fired his longtime friend.
Morris failed to win an SEC game in nearly two full seasons with the Razorbacks, but he has an impressive track record as an offensive coordinator.
Morris was also SMU’s head coach from 2015-17 after four seasons running the offense at Clemson. Like Malzahn, he built a name for himself as a high school coach; Morris in Texas and Malzahn in Arkansas.
Morris replaces Kenny Dillingham, who appears set to join Mike Norvell at Florida State after one season. Malzahn resumed calling plays last season but it’s not clear who will handle those duties after the hiring of Morris.
NHL
Stars fire Montgomery for unprofessional conductDALLAS — The Dallas Stars fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday for what the team called unprofessional conduct.
General manager Jim Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistently with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.” He did not elaborate.
Nill said he became aware Sunday of an act by Montgomery and the decision to fire him came after an internal investigation that included discussions with the team’s general counsel. Nill said only that it was not because of a criminal act, had no connection to players, past or present, and didn’t involve another employee of the team.
Rick Bowness, who came on an assistant coach with Montgomery, was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, starting with Tuesday night’s home game against the New Jersey Devils.
Baseball
Late Boston sports writer Cafardo wins Spink AwardSAN DIEGO — Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe was awarded the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday, 10 months after he collapsed and died while covering the Red Sox during spring training.
Cafardo received 243 of 427 votes cast by BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of service. He will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend July 24-27 in Cooperstown, New York.
A native of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Suffolk University, Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 from The (Quincy) Patriot Ledger, where he had been on the baseball beat. He covered the Red Sox before switching to the New England Patriots in time for the team’s first NFL championship, in 2001.