Economic development has been a front of the mind issues in Rome since a joint task force of local leaders started meeting almost two years ago to see if changes were needed to the way Rome goes about bringing new jobs to the community.
The outcome of that group’s work was a change from Chamber of Commerce leadership of the effort to the hiring of a new lead person, Melissa “Missy” Kendrick, who was named President of the Rome Floyd Development Authority.
Lost in last week’s announcement by Ball Packaging that it would build a new 250,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Shannon were the details that this project had been nearly two years in the making.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said the negotiations were challenging at times and he made a point of saying that the deal took place amidst the pain of the change in the way the whole recruiting process was done.
We point this out because it illustrates that in spite of some of the pains of change, local leadership stayed the course to make the deal happen. Rome didn’t get the new plant simply because we had the old one. Rome and Floyd County bested competition from communities in Indiana and Ohio which we assume wanted those 145 new jobs just as badly as Rome did.
Also lost somewhat in the hoorah is the fact that the project in Shannon once again illustrates Ball’s commitment to being good stewards of the environment. The company has long been a leader locally in terms of recycling and has run a scholarship program for local high school students to encourage recycling.
The new aluminum cups that will be made in Rome have the potential to be a game changer at picnics and ballparks all over America. Instead of those plastic cups we’ve sipped from for decades, we will now have super lightweight aluminum cups that we can wash and re-use or simply recycle with our other metal projects.
That’s a classic definition of a win-win deal that was done in Rome.
Leadership program for professional women held in Rome
The J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia is hosting a personal leadership development program in Rome this year to benefit young professional women.
The program is designed to help improve the career opportunities, develop mentoring skills and encourage service opportunities for participants.
The program started in September and meets once a month at various locations around Rome. The Nov. 21 session will focus on managing conflict, building consensus and diversity. A holiday social will be held Dec. 9 before the group gets back into leadership training in January with a program at the Rome Area History Museum that will focus on building tools and strategies for effective leadership.
The program has 14 participants this year including, Christy Ash from the Harbin Clinic, realtor Michelle Cochran, Floyd County Clerk Erin Elrod, banker Bethany Gordon, Rome Community Development grants and housing specialist Courtnay Griffin, Tannika King, communication director at Darlington, United Way Executive Director Allie Mitchell, Redmond Director of Marketing Andrea Pitts, Erica Rivera from the Harbin Clinic, Stephanie Searce vice president for economic development at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, HR analyst Julie Swartz, Lindsey Taylor assistant vice president for student affairs at Berry, local planning coordinator Catherine Taylor and construction business support manager Whitney White.
The class will graduate in May.
Frisbee golf coming to Shannon Park
The Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of creating a new 18-hole frisbee golf course at the Shag Williams Park around the old Scout hut in Shannon.
Director Todd Wofford said he has been saving baskets (holes, if your will) from the original course that was laid out in Ridge Ferry Park years ago when disc golf started to become popular. The game never really took off but has experienced a resurgence of interest in the last couple of years.
The local disc golf group has helped him raise the money to purchase several new baskets and signage for the new course. Basis Concrete agreed to donate the money for the tee boxes and the county is providing the labor for the new course.
“This is going to be a big asset for the park and will generate a lot of interest and people to Shag Williams Park,” Wofford said. “They want to do both local and regional events.”
The new signage is expected to include hole layout and distances, much like a tee box on a full golf course typically does.
No word yet on when the project is expected to be completed.