After starting Give Kids a Smile Day at its original Dalton office, Beautiful Smiles Dentistry carried over the annual event to its Calhoun office and has continued to offer free dental service to kids for the last several years.
The annual event -- which started in 2014 at their Dalton office -- is aimed at providing dental service for children 4-12 years of age who don’t have insurance and/or can’t afford to see the dentist regularly. The Calhoun office held Give Kids a Smile Day in late January this year.
This day consists of free dental service at the 805 Red Bud Road office from 8 a.m. until noon, including cleanings, screenings and minor restorative treatment that may be needed.
It started in Calhoun when Dr. Kudzai Chikwava came to Beautiful Smiles and wanted to start helping the local community. Chikwava wanted to start hosting Give Kids a Smile Day shortly after joining the staff team in order to help children who couldn’t afford consistent dental care, Office Manager Lupita Fraire said.
“The inspiration behind doing this every year is seeing how often children within our own community are not able to be seen regularly and do not know how important oral health is,” Fraire said. “We believe that oral health should be prioritized beginning at an early age and we find that this event helps by not only treating children but also educating them on the importance of oral health.”
Fraire said while the profession of dentistry stereotypically has a bad connotation, many of the children who attend the free dental day leave with smiles on their faces.
“We honestly could not do it without the parents that take the time to bring their children by, our awesome dentists and our fun staff,” she said. “It’s a very fun day that we look forward to every year!”
Also, for this year's Give Kids a Smile Day, parents and their children were welcomed into a renovated office. Beautiful Smiles at Red Bud underwent renovations last summer, and a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the new appearance in June 2018.
Beautiful Smiles offers preventive, cosmetic, restorative and orthodontic treatment in the Calhoun dental office.
Beautiful Smiles at Red Bud is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit beautifulsmilesdentistry.com or call 706-625-8888.