WACO, Texas — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points, leading the No. 7 Baylor women to a 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday.
Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as the Lady Bears (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the arc (15-of-33) and 59% overall. The senior guard also had eight rebounds and seven assists.
Trinity Oliver had the other 3 in Baylor’s 56th consecutive home nonconference win since a loss to UConn in January 2014.
Landrum, whose previous career high was 23 points, missed her only two-point attempt. The previous record for 3s was 13 by Lamar’s Moe Kinard in 2018. Landrum shattered the Baylor mark of nine 3-pointers held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.
Nalyssa Smith was 6-of-6 from the field and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
► Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson each scored 23 points, three other Maryland players had a double-double and the 13th-ranked Terrapins beat Georgia State 114-41 on Wednesday.
Watson made six 3-pointers in the first half and scored 20 points to help Maryland lead 57-17 at the break. The Terrapins opened the game on a 20-2 run and added two 10-0 runs in the second quarter. Mikesell and Watson finished with seven 3-pointers apiece — career-highs for both — as Maryland made a season-best 15 from distance.
Shakira Austin, Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones each recorded a double-doubles for Maryland (9-2). Austin had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, Charles had 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Jones had 14 points and 10 boards.
Major League Baseball
Marlins sign former Brave Kemp to minor league dealMIAMI — Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and is expected to take part in spring training.
Kemp batted .200 in 20 games for the Cincinnati Reds last year before breaking a rib on April 21. He then spent time in the Mets’ minor league system.
Kemp, 35, is a career .285 hitter with 281 home runs in 14 seasons for four teams. He was runner-up for the NL MVP in 2011 and is a two-time Gold Glove winner.
He will join an unsettled outfield as the Marlins continue to rebuild and audition prospects next spring under owner Derek Jeter.
► Right-hander Tanner Roark and the Toronto Blue Jays completed their $24 million, two-year contract Wednesday.
Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 31 starts last season for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline. He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons, the first six with Washington.
Toronto, 67-95 last season, acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee last month.
High School Football
Herman Boone, coach who inspired ‘Titans’ film, diesALEXANDRIA, Va. — Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died. He was 84.
Boone guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation.
Aly Khan Johnson, an assistant coach for Boone beginning in 1972, said the coach died Wednesday at his home in Alexandria. Johnson said Boone had been battling cancer.
The North Carolina-born Boone led undefeated T.C. Williams High School to the state championship in 1971. His team and its initial success was also recognized as a galvanizing factor in helping bring the city through school consolidation.
Much of “Remember the Titans” covers the team’s uphill battle to win the state championship over 15 all-white teams, overcoming vindictive opponents, racist coaches and crooked referees.
NFL
Beckham not interested in leaving Browns after one yearBEREA, Ohio — Tired about speculation over his future, Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Wednesday he does not want to leave Cleveland after one frustrating season.
Beckham dismissed reports that he’s unhappy with the Browns and said he was committed to helping the team win.
Beckham’s first season with the Browns (6-8) has not gone as expected, but the three-time Pro Bowler remains convinced the team has the pieces to be a Super Bowl contender.
Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged saying Beckham had been telling opposing players and coaches during games to “come get me.” Beckham chalked up those reports to him being a convenient target.
Beckham began his interview by joking that he had been in talks with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.