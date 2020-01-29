Avery Green poured in 24 points and collected three steals as the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles improved to 15-3 overall with a 58-32 road win at Georgia Cumberland Academy on Tuesday night. Lily Green had 14 points and grabbed seven boards, while Lexie Asher finished with 10 points to give OCA three players in double figures.
McKenley Baggett had three points and three steals. Grayson Broadrick also scored three points, while Anslee Tucker and Raleigh Suits each scored two. Tucker also pulled down five rebounds in the win.
The Lady Eagles will take the court for Senior Night on Friday (5 p.m.) when they host Praise Academy. A boys' JV game will follow before the boys' varsity game will conclude the evening.