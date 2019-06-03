The Bartow County Sheriff's Office released new information Monday about a murder-suicide on Saturday which resulted in the deaths of three people.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap:
The three persons involved were identified as Nayeli Fernandez-Diaz, 34; Matthew McArthur, 42 – both of White – and Jose Flores-Neve, 37, of Kennesaw.
Flores-Neve and Ferndandez-Diaz were married, but reported to have been separated since last year. Evidence and eyewitness information shows that Flores-Neve was following Fernandez-Diaz and McArthur in his vehicle when they entered the dead-end Gray Road off of Old Rudy York Road on Saturday just after 4:30 p.m.
At the end of Gray Road, Flores-Neve confronted the pair armed with a rifle and pistol. Numerous shots were fired and Flores-Neve turned his gun on himself after mortally wounding Fernandez-Diaz and McArthur.