Being a freshman in the Georgia General Assembly during session has often been described as “drinking water from a fire hydrant.” Yet Rep. Matt Barton said while that is true, it’s also a rewarding experience.
Barton, R-Calhoun, who was elected to office in a special election runoff in February, was sworn into office shortly after and didn’t have as much time to prepare for the 2019 session as other freshmen. But he said several legislators checked in on him, teaching him the ropes of being in the House.
The experience so far has been different than he anticipated, but he said it’s been worthwhile and he’s learned more than he thought he would. In his prior political roles as Calhoun City councilman and Calhoun Board of Education member, Barton said he was used to being one of five or six leaders, but being a representative is a far different situation.
“In the House, you’re one of 180,” Barton said. “But I’m learning who everyone is and the positions they hold, building my own network of friends and associates.”
During session, Barton was regularly in communication with Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones and Majority Leader Jon Burns. Both of the leaders reached out to Barton and other freshman to give guidance and make sure they were adjusting well.
“Jan Jones made sure I knew that just because I’m a freshman didn’t mean I couldn’t come to her,” Barton said. “And Rep. Rick Williams and Rep. Matt Dubnik knew how it was being new, as they were freshmen not too long before and they were there for us.”
While Barton did say there was a lot of information to take in, he felt well-supported by the experienced legislators who helped guide him in the right direction.
In retrospect, Barton thought the session went well, though he had a couple long nights over the past few months, drank an excess of caffeine and spent many hours reading over proposed legislation. The representative said in just the past few months, the position’s been more rewarding than he imagined it would be.
Barton encourages his constituents to contact him by phone at 404-656-0325 or by making an appointment. He’s already experienced a lot of people communicating with him about bills being considered in this year’s session, and he said he appreciates hearing opinions of those he represents.
Looking forward, Barton is planning to attend a few conventions and training events throughout the summer and fall months. And while he is anticipating learning more about how to be a better representative, Barton said making connections is always important.
“At conferences like those, it’s not always about what you learn,” Barton said. “It’s who you learn to be with, that’s how you’re able to learn and grow, and that’s important.”