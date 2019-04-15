Ashworth Middle School FFA members Natalie Parker, Bryan Dooley and Mary Baker recently earned gold status in the FFA Middle School Record Book competition for their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.
Dooley placed first in the poultry division, and Baker placed first in the natural resources division for area. This earns them a spot in the state competition at the annual state FFA Convention on April 26.
Congratulations to all three of them, and good luck to Mary Baker and Bryan Dooley at the state level!