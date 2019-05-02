Before I get started this week with our topic, I would like to give a plug for our May 2019 Gordon Extension Lunch and Learn schedule of educational opportunities.
Lunch and Learn classes have been popular over the years. The classes are quick and easy plus they cover important topics. If you like a flyer on the classes, just send me an email to gbowman@uga.edu and I will send you the promotional flyer.
Three classes that you may find interesting are the ones on May 10, May 21 and also on May 30. May 10 will be a one-hour class on bark feeding beetles including ambrosia beetles.
The lunch time workshop on May 21 will be on protecting yourself while working outdoors and will include preventing skin cancer, nutrition intake and hydration.
The final classroom event will be taught by me on dealing with nuisance wildlife on the May 30.
Classes are free and will normally start at noon at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center auditorium. You bring your lunch and enjoy your lunch hour learning about a topic. All we ask is for you to pre-register.
Now back to our topic of the day concerning bagworms. We will soon go into the time period to be on the lookout for newly hatched bagworms. These caterpillars are unique in their life cycle and can cause damage to our deciduous and evergreen trees. Bagworms can be especially problematic to juniper, arborvitae, spruce, pine and cedar. I have seen a few Leyland Cypress that had bagworm damage and were either killed by the caterpillars, drought or disease. Large populations of bagworms can remove tree foliage and cause the tree to die.
I am going to be sharing information from the UGA Center for Urban Agriculture, but from a source by University of Kentucky entomologists M.F. Potter and L.H. Townsend. I will also add information from our 2019 Georgia Pest Management Handbook for homeowners.
From an entomology standpoint, bagworms are cool in their life cycle. The damage they can do is not fun. A bagworm is the larval stage of a moth that you seldom see. The male can develop into a moth that can fly while the female will stay more grub appearing. The female will stay in the bag they make until just prior to her death. Bagworms will spend the winter as eggs inside the bag that held the previous year’s female.
The bagworm will hatch from the bag in middle to late May. When they hatch, the small larvae will crawl around looking for food. Soon after hatching, bagworms will use silk and plant material to make a small bag around their hind part that will appear like a tiny and upright ice cream cone. As they feed and mature, bagworms will enlarge the bag which will give them a place to withdraw into when they are disturbed, per Potter and Townsend.
Infestations can go unnoticed because the protective bags made by the caterpillars are mistaken as either pine cones or other plant parts. I normally will receive calls in later July or early August when folks notice stripped areas of foliage. By early fall, the bags can reach a size of 1.5 to 2 inches. By this time, the caterpillars will permanently hang the bags pointing downward from twigs so the bagworm can transform into the pupa stage before becoming an adult.
When they turn into adults, remember the male is a flying moth. The male will go to bags containing the grub appearing female for mating. The female will lay hundreds of eggs in the bag. She will drop from the bag and die. The eggs will stay in the protective bag till the next May and will hatch to start the life cycle again.
What can a homeowner do? If you have the preferred ornamentals for bagworms, I would start an investigation now. If you see the attached bags, you may still have time for hand removal and destroying of the bags if you can do in a safe manner. This can work if you have only a few infested trees or shrubs. This can work in the fall, winter or early spring. If you do not hand remove attached bags, you can use insecticides when the bagworms are small such as in June. Insecticides for bagworms will work better when the bagworms are less than a half-inch long. The bagworms are hard to see, but you can look for the upright bags that look like ice cream cones.
Our information states that preventive treatment is often warranted on ornamentals that were infested with bagworms the previous year. Our information also states the bacillus thuringiensis products such as Biotrol WP, Thuricide or Sok-Bt can be an option. Safari by Green Light with the active ingredient dinotefuran is mentioned along with malathion 57EC along with other various pyrethroids.
Make sure to read the label of any product for safe and correct usage. Also, be mindful of our pollinators in the home landscape and use of some products around blooming plants including trees and weeds that could be damaging to our pollinators.