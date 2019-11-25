A Rome teen faces a felony charge after police say they found him with a handgun in his sock while shoplifting, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chris Trevious Cytrunk, Jr., 17, of 30 Green and Gold Blvd., is charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon without a license.
Police found the gun, a Smith & Wesson SD 40 VE, in his left sock. Cytrunk is also charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer.
Cytrunk remained in jail Monday without bond.
Summerville woman charged with drug possession
A Summerville woman told police she had marijuana and at least one Adderall pill in her car when she was pulled over for using her cellphone, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Alexis Terrisha England, 33, of 817 Smith Rail Road, Summerville, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as misdemeanor open container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, distracted driving and driving with a suspended license.
A Rome police officer stopped England for using her cell phone while driving Saturday near the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and West 10th Street. When the officer asked her if she had any drugs in the car, she admitted to having marijuana and Adderall. The officer also found a marijuana grinder and rolling papers that were in a Crown Royal bag.
England also admitted that she was unsure if her license was “good” or not, and the officer found that it had been suspended for a July DUI.
She remained in jail on Monday with a bond of $7,900.
Report: Woman stole phone case, gave false name
A Rome woman is accused of giving a false name to police after her arrest for stealing a phone case from a Walmart, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Abril Jules Perry, 26, of 128 East 13th St. is charged with felony false statements and writings. Perry is also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for stealing a phone case valued at $13.78. When she was arrested, she told police her name was Rachel Jones, and signed the citation with that name and gave a false date of birth.
Perry's bond was set at $5,700 but she was being held Monday for the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office on unspecified charges.
Silver Creek woman accused of shoplifting, stealing SUV
A Silver Creek woman was in jail Monday, charged with felony shoplifting and theft by taking, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marion Danielle Jones, 35, of 675 Compton Road, is accused of stealing over $500 from Walmart and over $400 from Walgreens on Nov. 13. She is also accused of stealing a Ford Explorer. Jones then gave a false name to police.
She was arrested Sunday and was being held without bond.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer
Rome man facing felony drug charges
A Rome man stopped for a driving offense was in jail Monday night on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Thomas Bernard Kinney, Jr., 31, of 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 706, was being held without bond.
Kinney was arrested by Rome police Monday, on Broad Street at Sixth Avenue downtown. He is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
He’s also charged with two probation violations and the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to obey a traffic control device and distracted driving.