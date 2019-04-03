Every year during the month of April, autistic individuals across the globe celebrate and educate local communities while raising public awareness about autism.
The first national Autism Awareness Month was held by the Autism Society in April of 1970. At the time, 1 in 2,000 children was diagnosed with autism. Since then, the diagnosis rate has increased by dozens, with 1 in every 68 children receiving a diagnosis in the present day.
Autism has been misunderstood for decades, and was first described in the year 1943 by Dr. Leo Kanner as "extreme autistic loneliness," "delayed echolalia" and "anxious obsessive desire for the maintenance of sameness." At this time, it was seen as a psychiatric disorder and profound emotional disturbance that does not affect cognition. As a result of this research, Autism was defined in the second edition of the Diagnostic Statistical Manual (DSM-II) as a form of childhood schizophrenia marked by a detachment from reality.
In the 1960's and 70's, researchers learned that autism is, in fact, a developmental disorder which has biological causes. The DSM-III, published in 1980, established autism as a pervasive developmental disorder for the first time.
Prior versions of the manual left many aspects of the diagnostic process open to clinicians’ observations and interpretations, but the DSM-III listed specific criteria required for a diagnosis. It defined three essential features of autism: a lack of interest in people, severe impairments in communication and bizarre responses to the environment, all developing in the first 30 months of life.
Over the years, autism has slowly undergone more research and has been found to be a disorder that is on a spectrum. In the 1990's, the term Asperger's Syndrome was first introduced, as well as the idea that autism is on a spectrum. During that time period, Asperger's was seen as a milder form of autism. In recent changes to the DSM, autism is now understood to be on a continuous spectrum, as opposed to being experienced at designated levels of mild, moderate, and severe. The formal diagnosis is the same across the board: Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
Many people, when thinking of ASD, imagine nonverbal children with hyper focused interests. Many autistic adults, however, have goals to change the world's view on this, with a reminder: autistic children grow up to be autistic adults. Many of these autistic adults believe that certain programs that target a cure are discriminating and participating in the erasure of autism in adults. This starts with understanding the difference between awareness and acceptance.
Awareness, which is the natural first step, is a quick learning process. Many believe that awareness is to see what makes a person autistic. Acceptance is to see the things that make an autistic person simply a person.
When one reaches this awareness, one can see the differences between oneself and autistic individuals. It is visible what separates autistic people from those who are not. It is a starting line at bridging a gap to understanding. Acceptance is to see these individuals for who they are, and celebrate that. On the Autism Self Advocacy Network's website, one blogger under the pen name Kassiane wrote "Awareness says the tragedy is that I exist as I am. Acceptance says that the tragedy would be trying to make me any other way."
That, according to most adults on the autism spectrum, is the goal for which they are reaching. Whether one is at the beginning stages of understanding, or is autistic themselves, the month of April can be used to educate, learn, and celebrate the uniqueness, gifts, and color which autistic individuals bring across the globe.
This story is the first installment in a series for Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month. There is more to follow on upcoming events. For more information about autism, contact the Chattanooga Autism Center at (423) 531-6961.