Law enforcement officials and family members are seeking the public’s assistance regarding the whereabouts of a Catoosa County man who hasn’t been seen in over a week, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Colt Fielden hasn’t been seen or heard from by family since July 17.
Fielden, who lives on Steward Road in Catoosa County, was last seen by his mother around 3 p.m. on July 17.
Fielden does not currently own a vehicle, and family told police that some items he normally carries with him like cigarettes and his bible were left at home, reports show.
Colt Thunder Fielden is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 130 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Fielden’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Dustin Romans with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.