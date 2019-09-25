NEW YORK — Alexandru Mitrita had a hat trick to lead New York City FC to a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.
Mitrita gave New York City (17-5-10) a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute with a shot 25 yards away from the edge of the box, assisted by Ismael Tajouri. Mitrita put New York City ahead 2-0 in the 23rd on a shot 21 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Maxi Moralez.
Mitrita gave New York City a 3-0 advantage in the 34th on a shot 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box.
Pity Martinez scored for Atlanta United (17-12-3) on a penalty kick in the 53rd. New York City midfielder Heber scored in the 87th on a shot 16 yards out from the right side of the penalty box.
New York City outshot Atlanta 16-10, with eight shots on goal to four for United.
New York City drew three corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given five yellow cards. Atlanta drew three corner kicks, committed 16 fouls and was given four yellow cards.
Both teams next play Sunday. New York City visits New England and Atlanta visits Montreal.