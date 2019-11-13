ATLANTA — Atlanta United dealt Darlington Nagbe to the state where he grew up, trading the midfielder to the Columbus Crew.
United will receive up to $1,425,000 in allocation money and a 2020 international roster spot from the Crew.
The 29-year-old Nagbe was acquired from the Portland Timbers after the 2017 season. In two years with Atlanta, he appeared in 56 league games, contributed two goals and seven assists, and was a key part of teams that won the MLS Cup, the Campeones Cup and the U.S. Open Cup.
Atlanta gets $1.05 million in guaranteed allocation money, with the possibility of another $375,000 through performance-based incentives.
Major League Baseball
Former Phillies manager Kapler hired by GiantsSAN FRANCISCO — Gabe Kapler was hired as manager of the San Francisco Giants, a month after being fired from the same job by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season following 13 years and three championships with San Francisco.
The Giants made the announcement late Tuesday. Kapler is the second big hire in a matter of days by Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who on Monday introduced new general manager Scott Harris, most recently an assistant GM for the Chicago Cubs.
The 44-year-old Kapler was fired Oct. 10 after going 161-163 over two seasons as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. With slugger Bryce Harper their blockbuster acquisition, the Phillies finished 81-81 this year for their first non-losing season since 2012.
Zaidi and Kapler will be reunited from their time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where Kapler served as director of player development.
College Football
Ohio State’s Young to miss one more game for violationCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday. The school had sought immediate reinstatement from the NCAA.
The situation worked out as well as it could have for the second-ranked Buckeyes. Young, a preseason All-American and the nation’s leader in sacks, was held of the 73-14 rout of Maryland last week and will miss Saturday’s game against 50-point underdog Rutgers.
He will return for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.
Ohio State announced the day before its game with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend” for living expenses. Young explained his “mistake” in a tweet and said the loan had been paid back.
NFL
Gase has support of Jets’ chairman despite strugglesFLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said Adam Gase’s job is safe and he will remain the coach next season despite the team’s struggles this year.
Johnson held a brief meeting with reporters Wednesday and says Gase has his trust as well as the trust of general manager Joe Douglas moving forward.
Johnson called Gase “a good man, good coach,” and said he liked how Gase had maintained a positive dynamic in the facility despite the Jets facing lots of adversity and sitting at 2-7.
Johnson said the losing has been “exceedingly frustrating,” but added that he believes Gase and Douglas will be able to “lead the Jets to a great future.”
Gase replaced the fired Todd Bowles last January, and Douglas was hired to replace Mike Maccagnan in June.