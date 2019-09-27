CARACAS, Venezuela — Atlanta United striker Josef Martínez said he will not play for Venezuela’s national team as long as Rafael Dudamel is the coach.
Martinez posted a statement on Instagram on Friday shortly after Venezuela’s soccer federation announced a 32-player squad for upcoming friendlies against Bolivia and Trinidad and Tobago. Martinez was not included in the squad despite having scored 26 goals in the MLS this season.
Martínez said he made the decision because of “an increasingly deteriorating professional relationship” with Dudamel but said he still hopes to play for the national team again one day.
Dudamel, who has held the coaching job since 2016, has not commented on Martinez’s announcement.
Venezuela will play Bolivia on Oct. 10 and four days later will face Trinidad and Tobago. Both matches will be in Caracas.
NFL
Falcons RB Smith appears set to play against TitansFLOWERY BRANCH — Atlanta Falcons backup running back Ito Smith appears set to play against the Tennessee Titans after returning from a concussion.
Smith was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being held out on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday.
Smith should be available to play behind starter Devonta Freeman in Sunday’s game.
Return specialist Kenjon Barner was held out all week with a concussion and knee injury. He was Atlanta’s only player to miss Friday’s practice.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (toe), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (knee) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) were listed as full participants on Friday.
Major League Baseball
Judge tops Harper, remains top jersey seller in majorsNEW YORK — Aaron Judge had the top-selling jersey in Major League Baseball for the third consecutive season.
The New York Yankees slugger beat out Bryce Harper, according to results released Friday by MLB.
Judge maintained the top spot despite missing more than a third of the season. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year entered Friday batting .272 with 26 home runs for the AL East champions.
Harper set a uniform sales record for any athlete in a 24-hour window after signing a $330 million, 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in February. Since opening day, he is second in sales behind Judge, followed by NL MVP contender Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers had the fifth-most popular jersey after not cracking the top 20 last season.
NBA
Pelicans add WNBA great Weatherspoon as assistantNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans hired Teresa Weatherspoon and AJ Diggs as assistant coaches with a focus on player development.
The club said the new assistants were assigned to work with the Pelicans’ two-way players and will travel with them to assignments with New Orleans’ G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks.
Weatherspoon, who this summer was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, was one of the original players in the WNBA in 1997. She was a star guard for the New York Liberty and spent the last four seasons as the Liberty’s director of player and franchise development.
She won a national championship with Louisiana Tech in 1988 and later coached there. Weatherspoon also played professionally in Europe.
Diggs has had several coaching positions in the G League, most recently with Raptors 905. He has coached with the Maine Red Claws and Austin Spurs.