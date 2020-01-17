ATLANTA — Atlanta United announced the signing of defender Edgar Castillo on Friday.
The 33-year-old Castillo gives the MLS team a veteran left back to compete for playing time with teenager George Bello.
Castillo spent more than a decade in Mexico’s Liga MX before moving to MLS in 2018. He spent the last two seasons with Colorado and New England.
Castillo played on two championships teams in Liga MX. He also has played in 18 games for the U.S. national team after switching countries to play for the Americans in 2009.
Atlanta United opens play in the CONCACAF Champions League against Honduran club Motagua on Feb. 18.
College Football
Clemson running back Etienne back for senior yearCLEMSON, S.C. — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.
Etienne, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday.
Etienne became Clemson’s all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team’s 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship.
Etienne said his coaches, teammates and fans have helped him become a stronger man and football player these past three years. While he has dreamed of playing in the NFL, “I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either” before saying he would be back.
Etienne, who was projected as a second-round selection if he had chosen to turn pro, gained 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He holds the ACC career mark with 56 rushing TDs.
Men’s Basketball
Vandy alum donates $5M to men’s basketball programNASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball program has received a $5 million donation from Seattle-based alumnus George B. Huber and his wife, Cathy.
Vanderbilt officials said the money will be used to enhance facilities and support services.
Huber said in a statement that “the men’s basketball program has the building blocks to become a perennial powerhouse, and we’re excited by the opportunity to strengthen the broader Vanderbilt community throughout the program.”
Huber graduated from Vanderbilt in 1979. His son, Tyler, is a 2014 Vanderbilt alum.
Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3 SEC) hosts Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) on Saturday. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive Southeastern Conference games, a stretch that includes 21 regular-season contests and two SEC Tournament defeats.
NBA
James, Lakers lead jersey, merchandise sales rankingsNEW YORK — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are seeing their jerseys sell more briskly than ever, the NBA said Friday when announcing its latest list of most popular merchandise.
LeBron James still has the most popular jersey, part of the reason why the Los Angeles Lakers remain atop the team rankings based on sales made at NBAStore.com from October through December.
Antetokounmpo was the No. 2 jersey on the sales list, followed by Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Tatum, Houston’s James Harden and Doncic.
Rounding out the top 10 in jerseys are a pair of players on new teams — the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis — in seventh and eighth. They’re followed by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving.
New Orleans’ Zion Williamson sits at No. 15 in top jersey sales, notable because the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 draft has yet to make his regular season debut. The Pelicans believe that will happen Wednesday against San Antonio.
Golf
One-armed amateur makes ace at American ExpressLA QUINTA, Calif. — One-armed Canadian amateur Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one playing alongside two PGA Tour pros in The American Express pro-am event.
Born without a right hand, Hurtubise aced the 151-yard par-3 fourth hole at PGA West’s Stadium Course in the first round Thursday. The ball landed near the front of the green and rolled in.
Hurtubise was paired with professional Troy Merritt.
“The coolest experience I’ve had on the course,” Merritt told PGA Tour.com.
Fellow tour player Greg Chalmers also was in the foursome.