ATLANTA — Midfielder Jeff Larentowicz will be returning to Atlanta United for his 16th season in Major League Soccer.
The team announced Thursday it had re-signed the 36-year-old free agent, who has been with United since the team’s debut in 2017.
Larentowicz has the second-most appearances in MLS history (418) and ranks third in starts (386). He had 40 goals and 23 assists in his career, which began with New England in 2005 and also includes stints with Colorado, Chicago and LA Galaxy.
Larentowicz helped Atlanta win the MLS Cup in just its second season. He had 27 league appearances and 15 starts in 2019 , when United captured the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup.
► Major League Soccer is breaking away from soccer’s tradition of having each team play every opponent in its league.
MLS is expanding to 26 teams in 2020 with the additions of Miami and Nashville but will keep a 34-game regular-season schedule. A team will play each of its 12 conference opponents home and away, and will face only 10 of the 13 teams in the other conference.
Nashville opens Feb. 29 at home against Atlanta and David Beckham’s Inter Miami starts March 1 at Los Angeles, the league said Thursday in announcing all home openers. Defending champion Seattle opens March 1 against Chicago.
College Football
Louisville’s Satterfield wins ACC coach of the yearGREENSBORO, N.C. — Louisville’s Scott Satterfield is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s coach of the year.
In voting results announced Thursday, Satterfield received 23 of a possible 60 votes, with 17 votes for Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and 15 for Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
In his first season with the Cardinals, Satterfield led them to a 7-5 finish, a 5-3 record in ACC play and a second-place finish behind No. 3 Clemson in the Atlantic Division.
Louisville was picked to finish last in the division after firing Bobby Petrino while finishing 2-10 and losing all eight league games in 2018.
NFL
Eight finalists announced for sportsmanship awardNEW YORK — Veterans Adrian Peterson, Calais Campbell and Thomas Davis Sr. are among the eight finalists for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The league revealed the finalists Thursday. Along with the Washington running back, Jacksonville defensive end and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, they include Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton; New England special teams ace Matthew Slater; Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford; San Francisco offensive tackle Joe Staley; and Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.
Staley is a finalist for the fifth consecutive season, while Campbell and Weddle are finalists for the second straight year.
Each NFL team nominates one man for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
A panel of former players select the eight finalists from the 32 nominees. The panel is comprised of Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenberg and Leonard Wheeler. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.
► Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested on drug and tampering charges after police say he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding.
Woods didn’t pull over immediately and told police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco he had dropped the marijuana cigarette in the half-empty water bottle before he stopped, Officer Blake Simmons wrote in a police report provided Thursday. The Cowboys’ practice facility is in Frisco.
The 26-year-old Woods is facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing over 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces of marijuana. The charge of tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony.