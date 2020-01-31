ATLANTA — Atlanta United gave up another key player from its MLS Cup team, selling popular midfielder Tito Villalba to Paraguay’s Club Libertad on Friday.
The 25-year-old Argentinian was United’s first designated player and made an immediate impact in the expansion club’s debut season in 2017. He started all 34 matches, tallying 13 goals and 11 assists.
His playing time diminished over the next two seasons, though he did score seven goals while making 21 starts in 2018 as Atlanta won the MLS Cup championship.
During an injury plagued 2019 campaign, Villalba never seemed to click with new coach Frank de Boer. He scored just one goal in 20 appearances, including 10 starts.
Villalba was dealt to Club Libertad for an undisclosed transfer fee, following the departures of key players such as Julian Gressel, Darlington Nagbe and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.
NBA
All-Stars to wear Kobe’s No. 24, Gianna’s No. 2NEW YORK — The NBA’s All-Stars will be playing this year with Kobe and Gianna Bryant in their minds and on their jerseys.
As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, the NBA announced Friday that every player on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team will wear No. 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game and every player on LeBron James’ team will wear No. 2.
Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. The 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, an outstanding young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.
All players taking part in All-Star weekend will wear a patch with nine stars to commemorate the nine victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
The patches for Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 will also bear Nos. 2 and 24. The patches for the All-Star Game will be slightly different, showing only the nine stars since players will already be wearing the numbers.
► All-Star starters Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta headlined the list of players released Friday to participate in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Also on the list: likely rookie of the year frontrunner Ja Morant of Memphis, and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans.
The format has 10 first- and second-year players from the U.S. on one team, against 10 first- and second-year players from other nations.
Major League Baseball
3-time All-Star Granderson retires after 16-year careerMIAMI — Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.
Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.
In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.
Last year Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins. He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, totaling 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.
Granderson, who has a children’s foundation and has long been active in community work, said he’ll continue to bring baseball to in-need youngsters.
► Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets on Friday, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the bench.
The 31-year-old former Atlanta Brave is primarily a first baseman but also has played the outfield. He batted .226 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 333 plate appearances last year for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, hitting 12 of his homers in June and July.
New York has NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso at first.