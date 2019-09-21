ATLANTA — Emerson Hyndman scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and Atlanta United defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Saturday.
Justin Meram struck first for Atlanta (17-11-3) in the fourth minute with a shot 19 yards out from the edge of the box. Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan put San Jose (13-13-5) on the scoreboard with an own goal in the 27th minute.
Hyndman gave Atlanta a 2-1 advantage in the 90th minute with a shot 13 yards away from the left side of the box, assisted by Darlington Nagbe. Pity Martinez finished off the victory for Atlanta in the second minute of second-half stoppage time with a shot 10 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Brandon Vazquez.
Atlanta outshot the Earthquakes 18-2, with 12 shots on goal, to two for San Jose.
Atlanta drew five corner kicks, committed eight fouls and was given two yellow cards. San Jose drew four corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given three yellow cards and one red card.
Major League Baseball
Padres fire manager Green during season-ending skid
SAN DIEGO — Andy Green was fired as manager of the San Diego Padres on Saturday morning, about 12 hours after one of their worst losses this season seemed to sum up their second-half collapse.
General manager A.J. Preller said Green, in his fourth season, was fired because the team had regressed in the second half.
San Diego was 45-45 at the All-Star break but has played poorly since. The Padres have lost eight of their last nine, including an ugly, mistake-filled 9-0 loss to Arizona on Friday night that dropped them to 69-85. They became the first team to change managers this season.
Green was 274-366 since he was hired ahead of the 2016 season. San Diego lost 90 or more games in each of his three full years and is assured of its ninth straight losing record.
Rod Barajas, in his first season as bench coach, will take over on an interim basis Saturday night against the Diamondbacks. A former big league catcher, he managed many of the current players in Triple-A.
Golf
Munoz leads by one going into Sanderson Farms finale
JACKSON, Miss. — Sebastian Munoz made a 15-foot birdie on the 17th hole and saved par at the end Saturday afternoon for a 9-under 63, giving the Colombian a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship as he tries to give South America back-to-back winners on the PGA Tour.
Munoz had four birdies in the opening five holes at the Country Club of Jackson, and kept near the lead the rest of the way with Carlos Ortiz of Mexico until his final birdie.
Munoz was at 16-under 200, one shot ahead of Ortiz, who had a 65.
Byeong Hun An, who started the third round with a two-shot lead, shot 70 and was two shots behind.
Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour last week at the Greenbrier. Munoz will try to become the first Colombian since Camilo Villegas to win.
► Jon Rahm endured a wild end to his third round at the BMW PGA Championship to drop back into a share of the lead with Danny Willett at the flagship European Tour event on Saturday.
Holding a two-stroke lead after playing the first 16 holes in 5 under, Rahm hit a spectator with his second shot at No. 17 — though this did stop his ball going out of bounds. The world No. 6 pitched to 10 feet and three-putted for bogey.
Rahm was also close to driving out of bounds at the 18th hole, too, and needed to take a drop. He holed from 20 feet for an unlikely par while Willett got up and down from a greenside bunker for a birdie to match his playing partner’s 4-under 68.
NASCAR
Bell opens Xfinity playoffs with dominant at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Christopher Bell passed pole-sitter Austin Cindric for the lead after 85 laps and won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway on Friday night.
Bell, the championship leader coming into the first race of the playoffs, won both stages and led 238 of the 250 laps for his seventh victory of the season. It was his 15th career win in 68 starts.
Cindric rallied to finish second, followed by Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe.
Bell started the night having already won 15 race stages, more than twice as many as any other driver, and went from the fourth starting spot to the lead after just six laps. He led the rest of the 75-lap first stage, lost the lead to Brandon Jones and then Cindric for a total of six laps and then went back in front for the rest of the race on the 85th circuit.
Bell doubled his points lead to 22 over Custer and he now leads 2018 series champion Tyler Reddick by 44 points.