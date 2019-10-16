After helping lead Atlanta United to wins for the Campeones Cup and U.S. Open Cup, Josef Martinez will look to help the team defend its MLS Cup crown.
Atlanta’s sights on defending MLS Cup
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian walking on Cedartown bypass struck and killed in early morning hours
- 'Whatever needs to be done is done:' Judge sentences man to life in prison on child molestation charges
- Multiple drug busts for Calhoun Police Department: Five arrested in three incidents
- Ball Corporation to build new manufacturing facility in Floyd County, create more than 180 new jobs
- Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6
- It sure is a quiet night
- City Commission passes 'urban camping' and panhandling ordinances with 8-1 vote
- Update: Charges added for man who shot gun into ground, injuring three people
- Thomas, Hillary
- Ideal Meals meal prep service opens new Calhoun location