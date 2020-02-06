ATLANTA — Dozens of students dressed in blue excitedly welcomed Hank Aaron to their Atlanta college campus Wednesday as the school named a building for the baseball icon on his 86th birthday.
Atlanta Technical College christened the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex for the former Atlanta Braves slugger. Aaron, a longtime supporter of the college, donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students.
People cheered when Aaron arrived for the ceremony where students, teachers and big baseball names honored him on his birthday.
Aaron had 755 home runs over a career that spanned from 1954-76 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. Now, he serves many roles with the Braves, where he spent most of his playing career.
He also has lobbied for efforts to encourage more young African American athletes to choose baseball.
Basketball
Report: Memorial for Bryant, others set for Staples CenterLOS ANGELES — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details said Thursday.
The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
No official announcement about the memorial has been made. The person who provided the information knowledgeable about the planning and spoke only on condition of anonymity. The Los Angeles Times was first to report the event, citing two anonymous sources with knowledge of the planning.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said a memorial would be held but his office had no immediate comment, nor did the Lakers or Staples Center. Staples has played host to other memorials, including for Michael Jackson and, last year, for rapper Nipsey Hussle.
College Basketball
Wisconsin assistant resigns after racial slur allegationMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin basketball strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned Thursday after being placed on leave for allegedly using a racial epithet in front of players as he recounted a story from his days in the NBA.
The school said it had no evidence Helland had directed racially insensitive language toward any player amid speculation over the reason the Badgers’ second-leading scorer, Kobe King, recently announced plans to transfer.
King, a redshirt sophomore from La Crosse, said last week he was leaving the university. He said in an Instagram post he’d realized the prorgam was “not the right fit for me as a player and person.”
The school said it was informed about the epithet last weekend and confirmed the assertion Sunday. Helland was placed on administrative leave the next day and did not travel with the Badgers for Wednesday’s game at Minnesota, which the Gophers won 70-52.
Helland had been the Badgers’ strength and conditioning coach since 2013 after serving in a similar role for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls for 13 seasons.
College Football
Clemson’s Elliott to make $1.6 million as coordinatorCLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has received a raise and will earn $1.6 million a year after the school approved a new contract for several Tigers assistants.
With the raise, Elliott is now tied with Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian as the highest-paid offensive assistant in college football.
Elliott received a raise of $600,000 a year after school trustees approved deals for several football assistants Thursday. He also received a one-year extension puts him under contract with Clemson through the 2022 season.