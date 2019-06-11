FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo, rape survivor and abuse victim advocate Mary DeMuth speaks during a rally protesting the Southern Baptist Convention's treatment of women outside the convention's annual meeting at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the Southern Baptist Convention gathers for its annual national meeting with one sobering topic _ sex abuse by clergy and staff _ overshadowing all others. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)