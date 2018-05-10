The CDC reported Wednesday that the multistate E. coli outbreak has now sickened 149 people, including five in Georgia, according to Georgia Health News.
The infections have been linked to romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Ariz., area.
E. coli is a bacterial pathogen that can cause severe infections in people, with symptoms including bloody diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a condition that can cause renal failure. The infection can be fatal in some cases.
Among the first four Georgians infected, two were hospitalized, according to Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health. Those two had HUS, but both have recovered, she said Tuesday at an agency board meeting. The fifth infection was just confirmed, Public Health said Wednesday.
The CDC said the outbreak has now spread to 29 states. One person in California has died from it.
Drenzek said the Yuma romaine season ended April 16, with none shipped afterward, so with a three-week shelf life, the risk is waning.
The CDC said some of the illnesses that have occurred in the last two to three weeks may not yet be officially known, because of the time lag between when a person becomes ill with E. coli and when the infection is reported to the agency.