Bonny Askew qualified to run for one of the three Rome City Commission Ward 3 seats in the Nov. 5 election.
Bonny L. Askew returns to the scene after serving two years on the city commission in the '80s. Recently honored by the Floyd County government this past February for his contributions to the community, Bonny has been serving the Rome/Floyd County area since the age of 16.
He currently serves through the Exchange Club of Rome, One Community United, the 100 Black Men of Rome, and is vice-chairman on the deacon board at Thankful Baptist Church. He retired from International Paper after almost 40 years and raised his children in Rome with his wife of 38 years.
Bonny supports economic development, which means bringing good paying jobs to Rome, and community building — making Rome a better place to live for all of its citizens.