Members of the Ashworth Middle School Junior Tome Society joined more than 2,000 students from across the Southeast to attend TomeCon 2019.
TomeCon is an exciting day of concurrent sessions based on all facets of literacy for students in grades 3-12. Session topics included reading, writing, technology, engineering, art, music and more. Authors from across the country visited with and taught students at the conference.
Those attending included Rebecca Richardson, Christie McDougal, Leigh-Ann Hunt, Tyler Waits, Jude Clance, Nico Gaines, Nathaniel Wolfe, Catherine Hughes, Addy Sisson, Sadie Holmes and Esmeralda Ortega.