Ashworth Middle School Students of the Month are Aiden Williams (front row, from left), Madelyn Goble, Brittney Hembree, Brantley Kerce (second row, from left), Gwendolyn Black, Kayla Caudill, Corbin Bishop, Kaydence Garland, Garrett Griffith (back row, from left), Aliyah Mills, Erin-Marie Williamson, Willow Fowler, Isaiah Martin, Austin Blackstock, Joshua Null, Hank Anderson and Jessie Marshall. Not pictured: Catherine Hughes and Michael Weeks.