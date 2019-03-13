Ashworth Middle School recognized Students of the Month on Friday, Mar. 8. Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception. AMS Guidance Counselor, Ms. Anna Stutts, Principal, Mr. Scott McClanahan, and Assistant Principal, Mrs. Marilark Murray, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership, and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.
Ashworth Middle recognizes students of the month
