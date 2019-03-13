Ashworth Middle School students recognized for being Students of the Month (in March): Bobby Hicks (front row, from left), Manuel Santana, Diana Ochoa, Kameron Kleist, Alton Moss and Tommy Long; Heaven Potts (back row, from left), Yaquelin Alvarez, Jo Ellen Robbins, Ebony Pinckney, Dylan Vander Ploeg, Joshua Bridges, Addy Sisson, Cadence Jackson and Alicia Dela Cruz; Noah Pierce is not pictured. / Contributed