The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Roman James Schroeder’s solo art exhibit “Doors to Our Past “ through May 4. Paradise Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 seniors and $5 for students. For more information visit paradisegardenfoundation.org.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
COMING SOON
The Moon Gallery, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will display senior students’ work April 22-May 3. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Rome Symphony Orchestra and Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra will present The Carnival of the Animals featuring Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken on April 27 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., at 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information call 706-291-7967.
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) will hold their Woof Woof ARF car and truck show on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. Early registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Registration the day of show is $25. All registrants will receive a gift. Trophies will be awarded for top 10, best of show and people’s choice and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit ARF. For more information call Sue at 706-233-3543 or Randy at 706-767-6019. A rain date is set for May 4.
Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., have a grand opening for the exhibit ”Healthy Expressions” on May 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The exhibit highlights the healing nature of creative expression and will feature art and crafts by Harbin Clinic physicians and employees.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.