An award winning poet will read and discuss his work at 7:30 p.m. today in the McAllister Hall Auditorium at Berry College. Nick Norwood has published work in the Paris Review, The Wallace Stevens Journal, The Oxford American, the PBS NewsHour site Art Beat and NPR’s Writer Almanac with Garrison Keillor to name a few. Norwood is a professor of creative writing at Columbus State University and director of the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians. This event is free and open to the public.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a Social Dance on Friday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Dance Lessons are from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Attire is casual. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering free admission on Saturday as part of the annual Smithsonian Museum Day. The Martha Berry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tours will be offered of the Oak Hill home at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those wishing to attend must visit www.Smithsonian.com/museumday to download a free Museum Day ticket. One ticket is permitted per email address, and each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest access to any participating museum on Saturday.
The Berry College Fall Market on Saturday, will feature over 70 vendors, including Berry students and community members from all over Northwest Georgia. The market will take place in the Clara Bowl located near the Ford complex, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free parking and entry, and children’s activities such as science experiments, face painting and a bouncy house. To see vendor highlights and learn more about the enterprises, visit the Berry College Student Enterprises’ Facebook page.
Georgia Red Clay, a Georgia Music Award nominated band, is coming to Chattooga County Saturday night with southern rock to James H. "Sloppy" Floyd State Park at 7 p.m. Bring family, friends and lawn chairs for an evening of entertainment. The Friends of Sloppy Floyd will have concessions available. $5 parking pass per vehicle or annual pass required.
Public Animal Welfare Services will hold a Pittie Party, a pit bull awareness event on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. This artistic-themed event aims to challenge preconceived notions of pit bulls and pit bull-type breeds. This event will have a “paint-and-sip” theme. Non-alcoholic drinks will be offered to patrons, and stations about pit bulls will be set up around the facility. Patrons will have a chance to create artwork with animals in the facility. In October, the artwork created will debut at an official art-gallery theme event. This event will not be adoption-driven, but adoption fees are waived and staff will be available to process adoptions if visitors find their forever friend. For more information on this event, stay tuned to PAWS Facebook page (facebook.com/fcpaws).
North Georgia Cruisers will be holding a Car Show and Swap meet on Saturday at 40 Middle School Ave. in Summerville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited free of charge. Cars are $20 and swap meet is $10. There will be barbecue, fish, Brunswick stew, pintos and cornbread from the Dirttown Deli. With any questions, call David Burkhalter at 706-859-8147.
The Braves Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is $5 per car and opens at 7 a.m. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase. Live entertainment and music, let the kids play all day on the inflatables on the front plaza. For vendors, there will be a $35 fee per 18-foot by 18-foot spot. Vendor loading is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday. No food or drinks may be distributed or sold by vendors.
Schnauzerfest Rome is hosting a two day gathering of mini, standard and giant Schnauzers on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28. It will include a "Meet, Pet and Greet" and food trucks on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday will be an all day event starting with a parade that will feature more than 800 Schnauzers starting at First Avenue and Broad Street at 10 a.m. and will end at Fourth Avenue. After the parade an exhibition will be held at the Forum from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. The day will end with an "Almost Billy Joel" concert starting at 8 p.m. All events are free to the public. With any questions contact Louise Popham at 404-729-1036.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
COMING SOON
Berry College Theatre Co. will have an upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss Directed by David Alford Oct. 1–6. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. In this Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical comedy, six quirky tweens compete for the title of county champion. The gloves come off as they spell their way through the competition, revealing their passions, dreams and struggles. Prices for students: $6, adults: $12, and seniors: $8. Contains some language unsuitable for young children. For more information email bctc@berry.edu or go to https://www.berry.edu/bctc/ website.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host "Haunted on Broad" tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, 10, 15 and 17. Lessons will take place in the 2nd floor special events room of Johnny's New York Style Pizza. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.