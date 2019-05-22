9 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Kayla Renee Worley Brandon Alan Yancey Janet Yepez Ethan Lucas Young Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save State and National News Markets Right Now: Stocks fall on trade, Qualcomm ruling NASCAR is buying International Speedway for $2 billion Grave Gardeners: Volunteers help spiff up old cemeteries 3 dead near Atlanta after robbery turns into gunfight 3 Chinese airlines seeking Boeing compensation over 737 Max Gillibrand's Family Bill of Rights would cut parents' costs Georgia police officer fired for shocking, punching woman Big question for EU vote: How well will the far-right do? Most Popular Articles ArticlesUPDATE: Police still looking for Rockmart shooting suspectPolice seeking suspects in shooting in CedartownRockmart man arrested in heroin, meth and fentanyl trafficking bustMan killed on train tracks in CoosaDemolition of old Kmart site set for August, new retail center to bring 400 jobsPolice: Gordon County man attempted to sexually entice minorArrest made in Murray County murder caseLongtime Floyd coroner diesGa. high court upholds murder conviction in 2015 Wood Creek Way slayingPREP SPORTS: Darlington announces trio of new head coaches Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView