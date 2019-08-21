The 2019 LFO High School football cheerleaders include (front row, from left) Adriana McKenzie, Lexi Ward, LaShana Palmer, Maci Gouvista, Piper Piatt, Rachel Wilson and Dekeia Rowe. On the middle row is Maddie Hartley, Alana Martin, Lydia Biggs, Raine Hollis, Frankie Robinette, Gracie Owens, Juleigha Boynton and Kameron Hartley. On the back row is Coach Elizabeth Willis, Gabi Hughes, Maddy Thomas, Jayna Carver, Trula Robinette, Karoline Wilson and Coach Michelle Callahan. Not pictured is Erie Stookey.