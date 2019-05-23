The Harris Arts Center will be hosting art and theater camps for students once school gets out for summer.
Art camp will be offered at the HAC June 17-21, with a morning session from 9-11:30 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and an afternoon session from 1-3:30 p.m. for ages 10 to 13. The cost is $85 for HAC members and $100 for non-members.
Art camp will be taught by Sherry Warren, an art teacher at Adairsville Elementary with 25 years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Visual Arts degree and a minor in art history from Georgia State University. Students will explore the joy of creativity by experiencing drawing, painting and clay techniques. Those interested in art camp must register by June 10.
Theater camp is offered for ages 6-16 from July 8-19, with performances on July 19 and July 20. All campers will attend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during week one. During week two students will attend from either 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. depending on their cast. The cost of theater camp is $225 for HAC members and $250 for non-members.
While rehearsing for “Wizard of Oz Young Performers’” campers will learn the fundamentals of musical theater – acting, voice and dance. All students will be in the show, but auditions will be held prior to the first day of camp to determine roles. The show will be double-cast to ensure that every camper is given an opportunity to shine. Roles for males, females, singers and non-singers are available. At the conclusion of camp, students will showcase a full scale production, complete with mics, costumes, lights and props. Registration for theater camp ends June 27.
A 10 percent discount will be given to parents with multiple campers or who refer a new camper who registers. Parents may register by calling 706-629-2599.