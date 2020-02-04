A 27-year-old woman accused of being an accomplice to a suspected serial burglar was in jail without bond Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On Jan. 15, Miranda Leigh Allen, 27, of 1712 Old Dalton Road, entered another person's property in Cedartown. As she waited in a car, she witnessed John James Shillibeer enter a vehicle on the property to commit theft.
Shillibeer is suspected to be behind a series of burglaries in Floyd County that have been going on since November. The Floyd County Police Department named Shillibeer as a suspect on Jan. 23. He remains at large and suspected to be armed and dangerous.
Allen is charged with felony entering an automobile with intent to commit theft (party to a crime) and being a fugitive from justice. She's being held for the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida on unspecified charges.
Police: Man had stolen vehicle
A 22-year-old Rome man was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and several misdemeanor charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police pulled over Daniel Eugene Whatley Jr., 22, of 6 Betty K Ave., for not having a tag light. Whatley initially tried to run. The vehicle also had an expired registration and no insurance and a search turned up a plastic bag containing marijuana.
The officer also determined Whatley was wanted on a warrant charging him with stealing a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala on Christmas Day.
Whatley is charged with misdemeanor no tag light, open container, expired registration, obstruction of officer, no insurance and marijuana possession.
He was being held without bond Tuesday night on the theft charge and a probation violation.