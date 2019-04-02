Three people were each arrested on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge on Saturday, following a traffic stop by Calhoun police.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
James Edward Benson Jr., 33, of 861 County Line Road, Resaca; Frankie Lee Blanton Jr., 29, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Apt. 6, Calhoun; and Jessica Paige Mitchell, 31, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, are each charged with possession of methamphetamine. Mitchell is also charged with giving a false name or address to law enforcement officer and possession and use of drug-related objects.
On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., a white Crown Victoria was pulled over by Calhoun police due to the vehicle not having working tag lights. The vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of North Wall Street and East Line St.
Blanton, the driver, and Benson both gave the officer their real names, however, Mitchell initially said he first name was Amanda. The officer asked for Blanton's consent to search the vehicle, which he gave. All three got out of the vehicle for the officer to search inside.
The officer found a glass smoking pipe with meth residue, two syringes, and a pipe with marijuana residue. A metal spoon with meth residue on it was also found in Mitchell's makeup bag.
In addition, the officer found a small bag of meth inside of a soda can Benson was holding when he got out of the vehicle. The officer cut the lid off the can to pull the bag of meth out.
All three were asked who the bag of meth belonged to, but none of them claimed it. Each of them were then placed under arrested and taken to Gordon County Jail. On the way to the jail, Mitchell told an officer her actual name, leading to the additional misdemeanor charge of giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
Benson and Blanton have been released from jail on bond, while Mitchell remained there on Tuesday with a $10,000 bond.