Two of the four people arrested together on drug charges at a local motel were released from jail Tuesday after posting bonds.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystal Leigh Bollen, 35, of 84 Compton Circle in Rockmart; Michael Rece Hall, 33, of 132 Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring; Walter Jefferson Simpson Jr., 38, of 1377 Bells Ferry Road; and Cassie Lynn Cowart, 36, of 15 High Bluff Road were all arrested Monday in Room 217 of the Economy Inn, 1803 Martha Berry Blvd.
Each is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects. Simpson is additionally charged with two counts of felony probation violation and was being held without bond.
Bond was set at $5,700 each for the others. Bollen and Hall were released, Cowart remained in jail Tuesday.
Rome man charged with selling meth
A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lee Roy Casey, 63, of 5 Hopewell St., is charged with felony sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine.
A warrant for his arrest alleges that he sold a quantity of meth to a cooperating witness on Sept. 13 at a location on Olmstead Street.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Woman accused of smuggling items into prison
A woman has been charged with conspiring to furnish prohibited items to her husband, Brandon Mullis-Vonbehren, an inmate at the Floyd County Prison on Black's Bluff Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Danielle Mullis-Vonbehren, 34, of 1066 Flowery Branch Road, Kingston, turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Monday evening to face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and items prohibited for possession by an inmate.
The warrant for her arrest claims that, on Dec. 19, Brittany Mullis-Vonbehren put a quantity of marijuana and two packs of Bugler tobacco into a trash can at the Shannon recreation complex where it was to be picked up and smuggled into the prison.
She was released from jail on bond.