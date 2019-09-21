Three people were arrested by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force early Saturday on charges they had meth and cocaine as well as items used to distribute the drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Martina Chambers, 35, of 1201 Martha Berry Blvd.; Floyd Marquis Lamarion, 41, of 645 Woodland Road, Cedartown; and Chelsea Star Turner, 23, of 1304 Magnolia Ave., were all arrested near the intersection of John Maddox Drive and Redmond Road around 12:13 a.m. on Saturday. They are all charged with felony possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.
Report: Woman had stolen car
A Cave Spring woman faces a felony count of theft by receiving stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports, Annie Ruth Walraven, 62, of 3 Jervis St., had a stolen vehicle in her possession.
