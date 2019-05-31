Three Tennessee men were arrested by Gordon County deputies following a chase of a stolen vehicle the trio was driving in.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Around 9 a.m. Friday, deputies were notified of a stolen Cadillac driving on Interstate 75, traveling at a speed over 100 mph. Deputies and a Georgia State Patrol Trooper caught up with the vehicle, leading to a pursuit along I-75 and then onto Ga. 53 at Exit 312. The Cadillac was driven through heavy traffic into the parking lot of a restaurant. There, deputies were able to block in the vehicle behind the restaurant.
One patrol car was rammed by the Cadillac, after which deputies were able to take the three people inside the vehicle into custody.
The car was originally reported stolen in Cumberland County, Tennessee, a short time earlier Friday morning, and an electronic on-board tracking system was used to pinpoint the car’s location for authorities.
The three arrested were Daniel Lee Matthews, 30; Zachary Dakota Thompson, 26; and Jayde Mikal Wainwright, 23, each of Crossville, Tennessee.
Matthews, the driver, is charged with reckless driving, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property. Thompson and Wainwright are both charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
All three remained in Gordon County Jail on Friday. Charges are expected to be filed by law enforcement in Tennessee as well.