The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Sunday, June 9
Christopher Lee Brewer, 44, of 2537 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
Wirarat Davis, 24, of 394 Linda Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Drena Anne Erwin, 42, of 2537 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, drug trafficking and probation violation.
Shanna Sue Williams, 34, of 98 Edmond Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with tail lights violation, driving with suspended/revoked license and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs or marijuana.
Saturday, June 8
Rashaud Marquise Brown, 22, of 1955 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property.
Friday, June 7
Sarah Denise Blakenship, 27, of 257 Joe D. Coffee Road, Monroe, Tennessee, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Daniel Chase Clemmer, 24, of 131 County Road 204, Athens, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Allycia Michelle Martin, 19, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Tyler James Rutledge, 26, of 1303 S. Jackson Road, Athens, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Thursday, June 6
Lacey Cheyenne Stakely, 22, of 7031 Ga. 68, Macksonville, arrested by CPD and charged with identity theft, financial transaction card fraud and two counts of financial transaction card theft.