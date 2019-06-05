The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Saturday, June 1
Courtney Rose Abdel-Hameed, 29, of 1437 U.S. 41, Highway 127, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and Schedule II controlled substance.
Tommy Lee Reeves, 51, of 270 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged for two counts of drugs not kept in original container, failure to maintain lane and two counts of trafficking Schedule IV substances.
Friday, May 31
Joshua Lee Adams, 37, of 50 Arnold Lane, Hiram, arrested and charged with financial exploitation of disabled and elder adults, theft by conversion and theft by taking.
Trevon Malik Daniel, 23, of 206 Wilson Ave., Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Heather Lashae Langston, 32, of 1300 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., arrested by CPD and charged with drugs not in original container, obstruction of officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, May 29
Jose Eduardo Cornejo, 19, of 1513 Shady Lane, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with cruelty to children to the first and third degree.
Mary Ann Hardin, 27, of 8300 New Calhoun Highway, Calhoun, arrested and housed for forgery to fourth degree and identity fraud.
Brett Webb Talley, 26, of 135 Landon Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, three counts of battery, criminal trespass, six counts of cruelty to children to the third degree, two counts of interfering with call for emergency help, reckless conduct, three counts of simple battery and terroristic threats and acts.
Tuesday, May 28
Evelyn Yohanna Lopez-Ramirez, 21, of 757 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of criminal receipt of goods, three counts of financial transaction card fraud and three counts of financial transaction card theft.