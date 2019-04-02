The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Friday, March 29
Phillip Lee Puckett, 44, of 392 Pathfinder Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts financial transaction card fraud, two counts identity fraud, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Donna Lynn Graves, 49, of 6750 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
Saturday, March 30
William Neil Frazier, 40, of 411 Jolly Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking under the Family Violence Act and theft by taking.
Sunday, March 31
James Edward Benson Jr., 33, of 861 County Line Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Frankie Lee Blanton Jr., 29, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Apt. 6, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Paige Mitchell, 31, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Monday, April 1
Christopher Lee Butler, 42, of 107 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.