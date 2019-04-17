The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Sunday, April 14
Sean Ashley White, 40, of 123 Golden Circle, Calhoun, arrested for possession for methamphetamine.
Saturday, April 13
Jeri Tate Callahan, 36, of 10795 Ga. 225, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and housed for drug-related objects, false name and date of birth, and possession of methamphetamine.
Charneshia Tanea Fulton, 27, of 540 B. Hunters Street, Gainesville, arrested by CPD and housed for tools for commission of crime, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of Xanax.
Valdez Marshall Montgomery, 58, of 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Gregory Quintez Yarbrough, 30, of 117 Richards Court, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and date of birth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and tools for commission of crime.
Friday, April 12
Lesa Michelle Brumit, 52, of 8 Love Street, Cave Spring, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Rex Allen Wilkie, 50, of 107 Hughey Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and bond surrender.
Thursday, April 11
Katrina Jean Barton, 43, of 305 McConnell Road, Apt. 43, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine and safety belts violation.
Nicholas Ross Mathews, 32, of 270 Forrest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drugs in original container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, probation violation and safety belt violation.