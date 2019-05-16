Wednesday, May 15
Edward Brent Alred, 45, of 106 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Gregory Paul Dennis, 47, of 300 Erwin Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by taking and theft by deception.
Christopher Michael Ray, 39, of 655 Pine Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of arms by convicted felons, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and five counts of selling methamphetamine.
Billy Joe Jonathan Young, 39, of 1110A Old Boone Ford Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with obstruction of officers, probation violation and two counts of selling methamphetamine.
Tuesday, May 14
Eric William Jackson, 41, of 4778 Rose Arbor Drive, Acworth, arrested and charged with two counts of bond surrender.
William Clifford Snyder, 31, of 900 Ebaline Street, Lafayette, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, fugitive from justice and possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, May 13
Johnny Marty Wimpey, 46, of 749 Brackett Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with drugs in original container, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
David Shannon Wormington, 42, of 247 Cagle Drive, Fairmount, arrested and charged with entering automobile, probation violation and theft by taking.
Sunday, May 12
William Nicholas Beach, 27, of 416 Bayview Drive, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with battery, probation violation and two counts of cruelty to children to the third degree.
Chad William Kreider, 33, of 110 Michael Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name or address; going inside guard line with weapon, liquid or drugs; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Saturday, May 11
Jennifer Lynn Closs-Blackwell, 45, of 1446 U.S. 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and riding on roadways and bicycle paths.
Friday, May 10
Kiya Syaira Chambers, 19, of 519 Rainbow Drive, Decatur, arrested and charged with two counts of forgery in the fourth degree and two counts of identity fraud.
Emma L. Denton, 31, of 537 Turkey Mountain Road, Armuchee, arrested by CPD and charged with crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs, driving under the influence of marijuana or controlled substance, driving on central turn lane, no insurance, no license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of drugs to be kept in original container.
April Michelle Pressley, 39, of 4070 Airport Road southeast, Dalton, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Thursday, May 9
Frankie Lee Blanton Jr., 29, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Apt. 6, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officer, bond surrender and three counts of selling methamphetamine.
David Bryan Simpson, 41, of 190 Beatrice Court, Ranger, arrested and charged for nine counts of aggravated stalking.
Carol Ann Timms, 35, of Old Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine.