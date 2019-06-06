The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Wednesday, June 5
Kevin Scott Denton, 28, of 20 Man O War Court, Cartersville, arrested and charged with expiration and renewal licenses, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking.
Leivi Karrick Fetzer, 34, of 2759 Rock Creek Road Southwest, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with defective equipment, driving with suspended/revoked license, probation violation, removing or affixing license plate with intent to misrepresent and theft by receiving stolen property.
Steven Paul Hyland, 34, of 129 Francis Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and theft by taking.
Kathryn Joyce Johnson, 48, of 2606 Hope Valley Trail, Chattanooga, arrested and charged for drug-related objects, failure to obey traffic control and possession of methamphetamine.
Heaven Dashika Mira Marsh, 21 of 64 Hickory Lane, Rossville, arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and open container violation.
Keri Ann Mullins, 24, of Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with no insurance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and suspended registration.
Travis Levi Patterson, 32, of 262 Ward Mountain Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with first degree forgery and identity fraud.
Taurez Breski Pritchard, 42, of 110 Fox St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with entering auto.
Bryson Mitchell Reese, 19, of 253 Old Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with interference with government property, probation violation, simple battery and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Tuesday, June 4
William Daniel Hardy III, 31, of 205 Windy Hills Lane Southeast, Fairmount, arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failure to appear.
Vincent Ezra Tutt, 33, of 181 Shaw Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sodomy.
Monday, June 3
Russell Truett, 49, of 7080 Nichols Cover Drive, Dawsonville, arrested by CPD and housed for terroristic threats.
Patricia Ann Boyles, 43, of 81 Bells Ferry Road, White, arrested by CPD and charged with cruelty to animals and possession of a controlled substance.
Samuel Robert Nicholas, 30, of 240 Cleveland Road, Bogart, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Labryant Turner, 28, of 317 Peter St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery, cruelty to children to the third degree and probation violation.
Leland Neal Lynch, 53, of 265 New Town Road, Apt. 5, Calhoun, arrested and charged with exploitation of elder.