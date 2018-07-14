The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, July 9
Anthony, William Benjamin, 29, 166 Roberts Drive, Summerville, arrested by CPD and housed for VGCSA.
Bishop, Barton Harris, 44, 1901 Winston Avenue, Louisville, KY, arrested by CPD as fugitive from justice.
Bryant, Troy Cullen, 26, 283 Landon Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine, possession/sell/purchase marijuana , sell of methamphetamine.
Evans, Stephanie Rene, 33, 200 Neal Street Apt. 2C, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Handley, Lynsie Nicole, 29, 27 Jennifer Love, Rydal, arrested by FPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
Hicks, Shelby Lee, 24, 221 Old Highway 41, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and DOB, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Hudson, Tera Jeannette, 26, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for VGCSA.
Little, Shane Joseph, 30, 819 NE 7th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding.
Meadows, Christopher Dewayne, 26, 531 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant.
Skufca, Cody Lee, 30, 114 Jones Street, Cartersville, arrested by FPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Steele, Dunovan C, 40, 737 N Holly Drive, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and DOB, probation violation.
Trejo-Silva, Irving Alejandro, 30, 137 Cherokee Drive Apt. 5, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking FVA, criminal trespass FVA, theft by taking.
Trouten, Junior L, 38, 154 N. Dale Avenue Apt. 24, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FVA, cruelty to children.
Whaley, Geoffrey Landon, 28, 428 Doe Trail, Resaca, arrested by PRO and charged with VGCSA.
Burke, Haley Brianne, 18, 112 Riverview Drive Apt. 26, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while unlicensed, no insurance.
Chhetri, Narayan, 27, 3946 Greystone Court, Stone Mountain, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on sidewalk, DUI, improper lane change, open container.
Munguia, Alexi Youvani, 27, 325 S Mclon Street, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for brake lights, expired tag, no license, speeding, wrong tag.
Tuesday, July 10
Bradley Jr, Jimmy Eugene, 35, 184 Baker Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery FVA.
Doston, Matthew Thomas, 35, 369 Hunts Gin Road, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Evans, Russell Dan, 28, 6496 Highway 140, Adairsville, arrested and here for court.
Faulk, James Kyle, 23, 225 South 4th Avenue Apt. 6, Chatsworth, arrested and here for court.
Parada, Jazmin Nahomi, 24, 334 Spring Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Peterson, Keith Lujuan, 32, 7504 Iron Gate Street, Hixson, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended, failure to maintain lane.
Poole, Kaylie Danielle, 25, 1382 Everett Springs Road, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Pugh, Brittany Nicole, 27, 116 Noel Lane, Rossville, arrested by CPD and charged with pedestrians walking on or along roadway.
Pugh, Jackie Lee, 35, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with pedestrian walking on or along roadway, stalking FVA.
Reynolds, Joey Lee, 24, 2960 US Highway 41 SSE Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Rye, Rachel Nichole, 21, 210 Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Weathers, Tucker Emory, 26, 614 Pisgah Way, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation, simple battery FVA.
Wells, Laveil Antown, 22, 1386 Highway 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Williams, Michael Lamar, 28, 193 Love Bridge Drive, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Buttery, Martin Westly, 32, 88 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended.
Chavez, Asusena, 40, 6093 Fairmount Highway 53, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no license, speeding.
Hendrix, Felicia Letesha, 50, 504 Cassville Road #1, Cartersville, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property.
Wednesday, June 11
Barton, Demaurio Tremayne, 39, 305 McConnell Road Apt. 43, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated assault, battery FVA, false imprisonment, possession of knife during felony.
Kankaala, John Maurice, 54, 224 Whipporwill Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with stalking.
Simpson, Clyde Andre, 39, 312 Harkins Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug-related objects, safety belts.
Falcone, Scott Alan, 37, 9 Main Street, Port Orange, FL, arrested and housed for DUI, following too closely.
Jones, Pamela Nicole, 41, 171 Three Oaks Drive, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.