A 36-year-old Armuchee woman was being held without bond Thursday on charges of felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor giving a false name to law enforcement officers after a warrant was issued for failure to pay child support.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Heather Nichole Carter Oneal, of 1 Willow Bend Drive, gave a false name and Social Security number to the officers on the scene. The accused also was wanted by Cherokee County, Alabama, for failure to appear.
In addition, Oneal was charged with contempt of Superior Court when she was arrested Wednesday at her home.